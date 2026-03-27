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Bengaluru: Shivamogga-bound KSRTC bus catches fire near Lulu Mall in Rajajinagar; passengers escape unhurt

The incident occurred around 10.30 pm, just minutes after the bus had departed from the Kempegowda Bus Station (Majestic) at 10.15 pm.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 04:58 IST
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A screen grab of the Shivamogga-bound KSRTC bus on fire near Lulu Mall, Rajajinagar, while traffic was busy on Thursday night.

A screen grab of the Shivamogga-bound KSRTC bus on fire near Lulu Mall, Rajajinagar, while traffic was busy on Thursday night.

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Published 27 March 2026, 04:58 IST
Bengaluru newsFire AccidentKarnataka State Road Transport CorporationRajajinagar

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