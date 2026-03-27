<p>Bengaluru: Panic gripped commuters late Thursday night after a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka-state-road-transport-corporation">Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC)</a> bus caught fire mid-journey near Lulu Mall in Rajajinagar. Fortunately, all 21 passengers and the crew members made a narrow escape before the vehicle was engulfed in fire.</p><p>The incident occurred around 10.30 pm, just minutes after the bus had departed from the Kempegowda Bus Station (Majestic) at 10.15 pm.</p><p>The bus number KA57F-1062 (an Ashok Leyland model), bound from Bengaluru to Shivamogga. While the vehicle was in motion near Lulu Mall, a passing motorcyclist noticed fire coming from the lower portion of the engine and immediately alerted the bus crew.</p>.<p>The driver instantly pulled the vehicle to the left side of the road. The crew attempted to douse the flames using the on-board fire extinguisher while ensuring all passengers evacuated safely. </p><p>Following the evacuation, the Fire and Emergency Services from Rajajinagar arrived at the scene to fully extinguish the blaze.</p><p>"The bus had just started its journey. As soon as the smoke was spotted, the crew ensured everyone got off. Within minutes, the blaze spread across the body of the bus," said a senior police officer from the Magadi Road station.</p><p>While preliminary reports from the scene suggested a diesel leakage might have sparked the fire, the Magadi Road police stated that their initial investigation points toward a short circuit in the electrical wiring.</p><p>KSRTC officials confirmed that all passengers were safely transferred to alternative corporation vehicles to continue their journey to Shivamogga.</p>