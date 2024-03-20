Bengaluru shopkeeper assault: Massive protest erupts in Bengaluru

Large number of people took to the streets of Bengaluru on Tuesday (March 19) following a dispute between a shopkeeper and a group of individuals over playing "loud music" during the Azaan.
The BJP had called for a procession from the victim's shop, with the participants chanting 'Hanuman Chalisa'.
Bengaluru South Lok Sabha BJP candidate Tejasvi Surya also participated in the procession.
Hundreds of supporters were seen chanting 'Jai Shree Ram' and carrying saffron flags, as they showed solidarity with the shopkeeper.
The protest also witnessed large number of participation from women.
Amid the chaos, Karnataka police intervened and detained Karnataka BJP MP Tejaswi Surya. Upon his detention, Surya urged the protestors to disperse.
