Bengaluru shopkeeper assault: Massive protest erupts in Bengaluru

BJP staged a demonstration against the assault of a shopkeeper for allegedly playing 'Hanuman Chalisa' loudly in his shop during Azaan. While the FIR made no mention of Hanuman Chalisa, the shopkeeper later told reporters that the suspects raised objections over the hymn.
Last Updated 20 March 2024, 08:10 IST

Large number of people took to the streets of Bengaluru on Tuesday (March 19) following a dispute between a shopkeeper and a group of individuals over playing "loud music" during the Azaan.

Credit: PTI Photo

The BJP had called for a procession from the victim's shop, with the participants chanting 'Hanuman Chalisa'.

Credit: PTI Photo

Bengaluru South Lok Sabha BJP candidate Tejasvi Surya also participated in the procession.

Credit: PTI Photo

Hundreds of supporters were seen chanting 'Jai Shree Ram' and carrying saffron flags, as they showed solidarity with the shopkeeper.

Credit: PTI Photo

The protest also witnessed large number of participation from women.

Credit: PTI Photo

Amid the chaos, Karnataka police intervened and detained Karnataka BJP MP Tejaswi Surya. Upon his detention, Surya urged the protestors to disperse.

Credit: PTI Photo

(Published 20 March 2024, 08:10 IST)
