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Bengaluru shopkeeper booked for hoarding LPG cylinders

Mahantagouda Tadlagi, 40, a food inspector from Bengaluru South taluk, filed a police complaint on March 14, leading to the search operation.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 21:39 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 21:39 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsLPG cylinder

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