<p>Bengaluru: A shopkeeper in western Bengaluru has been booked for illegally hoarding <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lpg">LPG</a> cylinders and selling them at a premium price.</p>.<p>Kengeri police conducted a raid at Mahalakshmi Enterprises in Mylasandra following complaints that gas cylinders of various companies were being stored at the shop to create artificial shortage and later sell them at higher prices.</p>.LPG crisis: Hoteliers say 25 eateries shut in Bengaluru; more may close if supply isn’t restored in 2 days.<p>Mahantagouda Tadlagi, 40, a food inspector from Bengaluru South taluk, filed a police complaint on March 14, leading to the search operation.</p>.<p>"Upon inspection, it was found that the owner of Mahalakshmi Enterprises had stored gas cylinders of various companies without authorisation with an intention of cheating customers," the FIR noted.</p>