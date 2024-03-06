Bengaluru shopkeeper pours acid on tree blocking view

In a recent incident, a shopkeeper on Sankey Road, Sadashivanagar, poured acid on a tree that purportedly obstructed the view of his shop.
DH spoke to people who said that the tree is located across Amma’s Pastries and Angadi Galleria on Sankey Road. They claimed that the shopkeeper poured acid on the tree last week, but people in the vicinity intervened.
Locals raised an alarm after finding acid on the tree’s roots on Tuesday.
Tree conservationist Vijay Nishanth said this is the third incident this year where someone attempted to kill a tree by pouring acid. “In January, attempts had been made to destroy Pongamia trees near KR Market. This is the third attempt in two months,” he said.
