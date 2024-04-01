Bengaluru: Six-year-old crushed by goods truck

The truck driver, Abdul Razak, 40, from Haryana, did not realise that the child was behind the truck and ignited the engine. As the truck moved backward, it crushed the boy and he died on the spot, the police said.

An investigator said that the family of the deceased stay in housing quarters nearby and were away at the time of the accident. The official said that the boy’s father works in an aluminum fabrication shop and the mother is a daily wager.

A case has been registered at the City Market Traffic Police Station under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“The driver was detained and the vehicle was impounded,” an officer said.