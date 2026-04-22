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Bengaluru sizzles as mercury soars 3 degrees Celsius above normal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted mainly clear skies and sustained high temperatures for another four days.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 20:35 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 20:35 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsClimatesummer

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