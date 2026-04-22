<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">city</a> continued to bake under a relentless sun as maximum temperature hovered around 36.5 degrees Celsius, a good 2.3 degrees Celsius departure from the normal for mid-April on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Residents seeking relief from the sweltering heat may have to wait another week for summer showers.</p>.<p>The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted mainly clear skies and sustained high temperatures for another four days.</p>.Mercury surges above normal in Bengaluru as westerlies linger; rain likely from April 11.<p>The Bengaluru KIAL Airport recorded a maximum of 36.8 degrees Celsius, while the HAL Airport station clocked 36.4 degrees Celsius. Both stations reported temperatures roughly 2 to 3 degrees Celsius above the seasonal average.</p>.<p>IMD Scientist CS Patil warned that heat will increase for another week, with temperatures in Bengaluru ranging between 36 and 37 degrees Celsius.</p>.<p>Temperatures in the coastal and northern districts of the state will be high, ranging around 40 to 42 degrees Celsius. The highest recorded temperature for mid-April was 39.4 degrees Celsius, in 2023-24.</p>.<p>A strong anti-cyclonic circulation over central India is driving the conditions. Temperatures will be high not only during the day, but also at night, he said.</p>.<p><span class="bold">Heatwave grips state</span></p>.<p>Kalaburagi recorded the state's highest maximum temperature at 41.7 degrees Celsius, followed by Bidar at 41.6 and Raichur at 41.4 degrees Celsius.</p>.<p>The IMD has issued a hot and humid warning for Coastal Karnataka, including Udupi and Dakshina Kannada, valid for the next five days.</p>.<p>Despite the heat, parts of the state witnessed spells of rain.</p>.<p>Dharwad recorded 12.6 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours leading up to Monday morning, while Shivamogga received 8.8 mm.</p>.<p>The forecast for the coming week suggests isolated light rain and thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph may occur in Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, and Hassan.</p>.<p>For Bengalureans, the IMD indicated that dry weather is likely to prevail across the district for the week.</p>