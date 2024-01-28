Bengaluru skywalks: Should BBMP prioritise fixing them instead of building them ?

Palike to do away with PPP model

A senior BBMP official told DH that BBMP had taken up a large number of (skywalks) on the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model and that was on a 30-year- lease period. “But thanks to poor maintenance by the private agencies we have now decided to change that and are bringing in a new time period in which you have to hand over the skywalk after the bidding parameter’s number of years not 30 years as fixed earlier. The private agencies just made their money and did nothing for the upkeep of these skywalks” a senior official with BBMP told DH . The official further explained that they will now take up those skywalks that should be constructed and maintained using BBMP funds. “If at all there are advertisement rights we will make money from those advertisements and use it for the upkeep of the skywalk. Earlier the 30-year time period was our PPP model; we are paying the price for it now. We aren’t taking up that model now. We are now saying commensurate with the investment and location each place will have dynamic returns that we have to assess.” The official said that the existing skywalks’ maintenance will be taken up by the BBMP and do away with the maintenance linked to the PPP model.