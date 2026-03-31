<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru police have registered a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/suo-motu">suo motu</a> case against a social media handle for derogatory remarks against Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/g-parameshwara">G Parameshwara</a>. </p><p>The case was registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station on March 27 against @sabhyastha on X. </p><p>Police have invoked the Information Technology (IT) Act and Section 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the suspect. </p><p>The handle had posted a news clipping by a local news channel with the caption in Kannada: “If the Home Minister is not upright, will his college’s professor be?” </p>.'Didn't you say I love you?' Bengaluru college professor booked for harassing students.<p>The news clipping was related to a recent incident at Siddhartha Institute of Medical Sciences in T Begur, Nelamangala, which is linked to the Home Minister. </p><p>Abdul Rehman Sharif, a faculty member in the Microbiology Department at Siddhartha Institute of Medical Sciences in T Begur, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nelamangala">Nelamangala</a>, was accused of improper behaviour and sexual harassment. Videos of the professor allegedly proposing to one of the students in class and later being thrashed also went viral. </p><p>The assistant professor was booked under BNS sections 74 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 75 (sexual harassment) and 329 (criminal trespass). An investigation is underway.</p>