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Bengaluru: Social media handle booked for derogatory remark against Home Minister

The case was registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station on March 27 against @sabhyastha on X.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 15:19 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 15:19 IST
BengaluruKarnataka Newsbengaluru crimeG Parameshwara

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