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Bengaluru South City Corporation Commissioner KN Ramesh inspects flood-prone areas

Officials were also instructed to ensure that works near the waste weir of Madiwala Lake are completed before the onset of the monsoon.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 20:35 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 20:35 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakafloods

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