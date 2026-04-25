<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru South City Corporation (BSCC) Commissioner KN Ramesh visited flood-prone areas under his jurisdiction and directed officials to implement preventive measures to avoid <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/flooding">flooding </a>during the monsoon season.</p>.<p>At HSR Layout, he instructed officials to complete the construction of shoulder drains and ensure they are directly connected to the primary stormwater drain.</p>.GBA chief inspects Bengaluru's flood-prone Sai Layout, sets deadlines for completion of projects.<p>Noting the importance of opening the inlet to Bellandur Lake to prevent flooding, he also directed officials to write to the BDA to expedite desilting works and restore the lake inlet to allow smooth inflow of rainwater from the K-100 stormwater drain.</p>.<p>Ramesh further assured that the KAS Officers’ Layout will not face flooding, as a new <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/drainage">drainage system</a> has been constructed beneath the Central Silk Board metro station.</p>.<p>Officials were also instructed to ensure that works near the waste weir of Madiwala Lake are completed before the onset of the monsoon.</p>