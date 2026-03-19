Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru South Corporation collaborates with NGO on animal waste management plan

As part of the initiative, the NGO surveyed meat and animal product outlets to identify waste generation points, designed an auto-collection system, and established a clear framework.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 22:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 March 2026, 22:08 IST
BengaluruKarnataka Newswaste management

Follow us on :

Follow Us