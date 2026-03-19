<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> South City Corporation has partnered with the not-for-profit organisation Vedan Trust to develop a scientific roadmap for systematic animal waste management within its jurisdiction.</p>.<p>The collaboration aims to address unscientific waste disposal by meat vendors and establish a well-equipped, hygienic collection system, officials said.</p>.<p>As part of the initiative, the NGO surveyed meat and animal product outlets to identify waste generation points, designed an auto-collection system, and established a clear framework for meat vendors, including specific timings and designated transfer points for safe waste handover.</p>.Revolution in Animal Waste Management | BSCC considers collaboration with 'Vedan' NGO: Commissioner KN Ramesh.<p>"This collaboration will bring a professional approach to solid waste management. We are not just collecting waste; we are building a sustainable sanitation model based on data," said a representative from Vedan.</p>.<p>The commissioner also met with AdMyBins, which has successfully reduced black spots in major cities of West Bengal by installing litter bins. The corporation is considering implementing a similar strategy along key roads in its area.</p>