Bengaluru South Corporation eyes vacant plots for parking facilities

<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> South City Corporation (BSCC) is exploring the idea of using vacant plots near roads that witness heavy traffic for parking and other purposes.</p>.<p>The BSCC Commissioner K N Ramesh has directed the officials to identify such vacant land so that the corporation can get into an agreement with the property owners.</p>.First phase infra blueprint ready for Textile Park in Kalaburagi: Priyank Kharge.<p>“To reduce traffic congestion on high-traffic roads within the Corporation limits, the Commissioner instructed the engineers to identify vacant government or private lands adjacent to those roads in order to discuss and enter into agreements with the respective landowners for arranging vehicle parking, constructing bus bays, and constructing footpaths in those places,” a statement by the corporation said.</p>.<p>Pointing out that there is a lack of proper water facility and maintenance at many public toilets, Ramesh directed the officials to ensure continuous water supply to public toilets and focus on the cleanliness of the toilets.</p>.<p>The BSCC is also looking at hiring nurses temporarily to ensure effective services at its healthcare facilities. “Since several nursing colleges have come forward to temporarily provide nurses, the Commissioner instructed the healthcare department officials to provide details of the nurses required for patient care in Corporation hospitals and Primary Health Centers (PHCs),” a statement by the BSCC said.</p>.<p><strong>Database of facilities at lakes</strong></p>.<p>BSCC Commissioner K N Ramesh has also asked the offices to prepare a database of the facilities available at the lakes in the BSCC jurisdiction. The database will provide details about the facilities like toilets, lighting, gate construction, wire fencing, and CCTV cameras available at each lake.</p>