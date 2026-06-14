Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru South Corporation eyes vacant plots for parking facilities

The BSCC Commissioner K N Ramesh has directed the officials to identify such vacant land so that the corporation can get into an agreement with the property owners.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 21:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2026, 21:07 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsparking

Follow us on :

Follow Us