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Bengaluru South Corporation flags 10 waterlogging spots ahead of monsoon

To check traffic disruption from haphazard parking, the corporation has deployed six towing vehicles for unauthorisedly parked vehicles.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 20:51 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 20:51 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsmonsoonWaterlogged roads

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