Bengaluru South Corporation flags 10 waterlogging spots ahead of monsoon

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru South City Corporation (BSCC) has identified 10 major waterlogging areas in its jurisdiction and directed officials to keep strict vigil on these spots during the monsoon.</p>.<p>BSCC Commissioner KN Ramesh, who held a review meeting with corporation officials and traffic police personnel, directed them to put in place road safety measures and steps to prevent inconvenience to the public during the monsoon season.</p>.<p>To check traffic disruption from haphazard parking, the corporation has deployed six towing vehicles for unauthorisedly parked vehicles. Ramesh instructed traffic police to use three vehicles for Jayanagar and three for BTM Layout, Bommanahalli and Bellandur areas. He also asked them to use the Mallasandra Ground and AGS Layout Ground to park towed vehicles.</p>.Heavy rain leaves Bengaluru south, CBD waterlogged, exposes civic apathy.<p>Ramesh noted heavy traffic congestion at NICE Junction on Bannerghatta Main Road and instructed officials to provide a loop system there, on the lines of the Mysore Road NICE Junction model.</p>.<p><span class="bold">Hulimavu Lake development to be expedited</span></p>.<p>Sushma Godbole, Special Commissioner of the Forest, Ecology, and Climate Change (FECC) Division of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), on Friday directed officials to expedite development work at Hulimavu Lake.</p>.<p>Local residents complained that work had been underway since 2022 and that sewage was still entering the lake.</p>.<p>After hearing public grievances during a site inspection, Sushma directed BWSSB officials to speed up construction of the sewage treatment plant. Wire fencing must be installed around the lake immediately to prevent encroachment and ensure safety, she said.</p>.<p><span class="bold">High-risk areas identified </span></p>.<p>Hulimavu Lake Junction, Sagar Junction to Sagar Hospital, HSR Layout 14th Main Road, Sony World Junction, Outer Ring Road, HSR Layout 5th Main Road, Shri Rangam Junction, Bellandur-Iblur Junction, Wipro Junction on Sarjapur Road, Roopena Agrahara, and Madiwala Ayyappa Junction.</p>