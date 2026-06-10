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Bengaluru South Corporation reclaims Rs 2-crore property in JP Nagar

Officials said the property, located in KSRTC Layout, was reserved for a public park, but illegal sheds had been built on the area, prompting complaints from citizens.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 02:57 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 02:57 IST
Bengaluruproperty tax

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