Bengaluru South Corporation reclaims Rs 2-crore property in JP Nagar

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru South City Corporation (BSCC) on Tuesday reclaimed encroached property worth Rs 2 crore in JP Nagar.\r\n\r\n</p><p>Officials said the property, located in KSRTC Layout, was reserved for a public park, but illegal sheds had been built on the area, prompting complaints from citizens.</p>.Bengaluru | 43% of property tax target collected in two months.<p>"Following complaints from the public that this area had been encroached upon by unidentified individuals, officials inspected the site and cleared the encroachment," the BSCC said in a statement.</p>.<p>The property spans over 1,495 sqft and is valued around Rs 2 crore.</p>