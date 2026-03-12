<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> South City Corporation on Wednesday sealed seven business establishments for operating without a trade licence. The establishments included a granite godown, catering facility, fabricators, garage, and units dealing in plywood and lamination.</p>.<p>In a press note, the health officer said the corporation had conducted a survey of establishments operating on Pillaganahalli Main Road in Gottigere ward.</p>.Bengaluru: North corporation seals four PGs.<p>The survey found that 145 establishments were operating without a trade licence. Subsequently, the corporation issued notices directing them to obtain licences or face closure.</p>.<p>On Wednesday, the corporation sealed the seven establishments that continued to operate without obtaining the required licence.</p>