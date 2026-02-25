<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru South City Corporation will auction 50 properties on Friday for non-payment of property tax.</p>.<p>In a statement, the corporation said the owners had failed to clear their dues despite receiving multiple notices, prompting the civic body to initiate a 'distress sale'.</p>.<p>On February 21, 30 properties in the Bommanahalli division were listed for auction. Following the announcement, 13 owners cleared their pending taxes. The remaining 17 properties, along with 33 newly identified properties, will now be auctioned.</p>.<p>The auction will be held at 11 am at the auditorium of the Bommanahalli Joint Commissioner’s office on Begur Main Road.</p>