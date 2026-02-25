Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: South Corporation to auction 50 properties today

In a statement, the corporation said the owners had failed to clear their dues despite receiving multiple notices, prompting the civic body to initiate a 'distress sale'.
Last Updated : 26 February 2026, 20:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 February 2026, 20:09 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsGBA

Follow us on :

Follow Us