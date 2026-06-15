MP Tejasvi Surya demands fully empowered Bengaluru Development Minister

<p>New Delhi: Citing severe flooding and water logging issues during the monsoon, Bengaluru South MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tejasvi-surya">Tejasvi Surya</a> on Monday urged the Karnataka government to immediately appoint a fully empowered minister for Bengaluru’s development.</p> <p>Surya said the ongoing turf war within the Congress government has left India’s tech capital without clear accountability at a critical time. It has been 15 days since Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/h-d-kumaraswamy-questions-rise-in-d-k-shivakumars-assets-to-rs-1400-crore-4039330https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/from-a-naughty-schoolboy-to-karnatakas-next-cm-d-k-shivakumars-teacher-shares-memories-4021387">DK Shivakuma</a><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/h-d-kumaraswamy-questions-rise-in-d-k-shivakumars-assets-to-rs-1400-crore-4039330">r </a>assumed charge as Chief Minister, yet the city continues to function without a dedicated empowered minister, the BJP MP said. </p> <p>Krishna Byre Gowda, who was allotted the Bengaluru Development portfolio, is yet to assume charge after being denied control of the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) and Bengaluru Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA). These key bodies remain directly under the Chief Minister.</p> .Krishna Byre Gowda meets DK Shivakumar, CM says concerns over Bengaluru portfolio to be resolved soon. <p>“The Chief Minister has retained control over BDA and BMRDA — the two most important institutions for planning and infrastructure — while assigning the Bengaluru in-charge minister only the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and five corporations that are not yet operational. This is like giving someone a car without its engine,” Surya said.</p> <p>He announced that his office would remind the Chief Minister daily through social media until an empowered minister with full responsibility is appointed. </p> <p>Surya clarified that the demand was not about any specific individual but about governance, accountability, and administrative clarity.</p> <p>Highlighting the city’s challenges, the MP pointed to delayed Metro projects, including the stalled Airport Metro line, and pothole-ridden roads even in the Central Business District near Vidhana Soudha.</p> <p>"BDA controls major infrastructure projects while BMRDA oversees planning in expanding areas. Without these under one minister, how can citizens hold anyone accountable?” the BJP leader asked.</p>