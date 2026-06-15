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MP Tejasvi Surya demands fully empowered Bengaluru Development Minister

Surya said the ongoing turf war within the Congress government has left India’s tech capital without clear accountability at a critical time.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 16:24 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 16:24 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsIndian PoliticsTejasvi Surya

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