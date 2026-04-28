Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Staff intentionally removed janivaras, punish college, says panel

A committee constituted by Bengaluru Urban deputy commissioner Jagadeesha G submitted the report which said that prima facie it was proven that the college staff did it intentionally.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 20:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 April 2026, 20:50 IST
Bengaluru newsKCET

Follow us on :

Follow Us