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Bengaluru stampede: New IPL season reopens old wounds for victims' families

Relatives of victims said the day’s memory haunts them even today and the wounds are still afresh.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 22:23 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 22:23 IST
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