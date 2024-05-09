Bengaluru startup gains access to IN-SPACe testing facilities

Bengaluru: Space tech startup GalaxEye is set to make use of the co-working and testing space facilities of Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) in Ahmedabad.

GalaxEye is working on a constellation of multi-sensor Earth Observation (EO) satellites and eyeing a launch for its first satellite – Drishti Mission – within a year. The satellites come with technology that facilitates high-quality imaging, regardless of changes in the weather, and help in critical domains including disaster management.

The partnership between the Bengaluru-based startup and the autonomous agency in the Department of Space was formalised through an MoU on May 1.