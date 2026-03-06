Bengaluru startup’s smart mask tracks AQI in real time

<p class="bodytext">A Bengaluru startup’s smart face mask drew attention online on Wednesday after tech influencer Caleb posted a video on X showing how it provides real-time pollution readings.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The working prototype, Securio, has been developed by city-based deep-tech startup Adevair Technologies. AI and IoT developer Shailesh Kachi, who founded the company in 2019, says the idea for the mask came in October 2024. “This was after reports said people in Delhi could lose around 10 years of life expectancy due to pollution. That really struck me because my family lives there.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">According to the World Health Organization, air pollution is linked to around seven million premature deaths worldwide each year, he notes. “While governments work on large-scale solutions, we wanted to see what could be done at a personal level,” he adds.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Kachi developed the concept soon after and filed for a patent in December 2024. After several rounds of research, component selection, and testing, the prototype was completed in December 2025.</p>.AI on the road: Bengaluru techie’s smart helmet flags traffic violations in real time.<p class="CrossHead">What does it do?</p>.<p class="bodytext">The Bluetooth-enabled mask measures air quality index (AQI) in real time. It has a five-layer filtration system designed to last up to 300 hours, depending on pollution exposure. The filter is replaceable. “It also tracks body temperature and posture through built-in sensors. A gesture-based SOS feature lets users trigger an alert by nodding their head, sending their live location to emergency contacts for up to an hour,” he says.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Over the past six weeks, Kachi has tested the mask across Bengaluru, including HSR Layout, Koramangala, Whitefield and Hebbal. “In some places we saw readings rise to 350 during heavy traffic. The HSR Layout junction near Silk Board often shows unexpectedly high levels (110 to 248),” he says.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Around 700 people have joined a wait list over the past three months. He adds, “About 70 of those sign-ups came in the 24 hours after Caleb’s post on X.” Kachi says future versions will include breath analysis for illness detection, alcohol sensing and ECG monitoring.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The 3D-printed prototype currently weighs 150 gm, but Kachi is working on a lighter version for the market which will be made using soft silicone.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Set to release by August, the mask is available in matte black and Arctic white. <span class="italic">Go to adevair.com</span></p>