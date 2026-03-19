<p>Bengaluru: A 41-year-old man, allegedly addicted to stock trading, is accused of marrying a woman for financial gain. He systematically drained her money.</p>.<p>A cheating complaint of Rs 93 lakh has been filed in Sadashivanagar.</p>.<p>He is said to have taken control of her mobile phone, downloaded loan applications in her name, and availed funds without her knowledge, the police said.</p>.<p>The accused Shabarish Kumar C, a resident of Jakkur, trapped the woman in debt soon after the marriage.</p>.Father-son duo held for Rs 80-lakh computer shop theft in Bengaluru; wore burqas to conceal identity.<p>A senior police officer said in her complaint, the 37-year-old victim alleged Kumar forced her to take multiple loans from banks and private lenders, pushing her into severe financial distress. He allegedly pressured her friends, colleagues, relatives, and neighbours to arrange money, widening the financial exploitation.</p>.<p>The police officer said the complainant is a resident of RMV 2nd Stage and working in a private company. She fell in love with Kumar and they got married in 2016.</p>.<p>"Based on her complaint, a case has been registered. We have issued a notice to the accused and have asked the victim to provide detailed financial transactions and other evidence in the case," a police officer said. </p>