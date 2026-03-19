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Bengaluru: Stock trading addict uses wife’s name to raise loans, leaves her in debt of Rs 93 lakh

He is said to have taken control of her mobile phone, downloaded loan applications in her name, and availed funds without her knowledge, the police said.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 23:03 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 23:03 IST
BengaluruKarnataka Newstrading

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