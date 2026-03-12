<p>Home appliance stores across the city are reporting a big spike in sales and enquiries of induction stoves since Wednesday, following news of the gas supply crisis. </p>.<p>While Tuesday saw a slight uptick in enquiries and sales, Wednesday witnessed a sharp rise with some stores going out of stock. About 350 pieces of induction stoves were sold at a store in Jayanagar in just a day. Another store in Jayanagar sold 70 pieces on Wednesday alone.</p>.LPG shortage | PG kitchens in Bengaluru adjust menus, appliances.<p>Another store in Malleswaram has almost run out of stock. “We only have one brand left and it is priced at Rs 1,950,” the salesman said. Shiva Electricals in Chickpet was left with just 2-3 pieces after unusually high demand since Tuesday. </p>.<p>At Reliance Digital, Koramangala, they received 2 to 3 more enquiries than normal. </p>.<p>Quick commerce sites Zepto, Instamart on Swiggy and Blinkit were running low on stocks.</p>.<p>“Over the last two days, sales of induction cooktops increased over 30 times, while rice cookers and electric pressure cookers saw a four-fold increase in sales,” said a spokesperson of Amazon India. </p>