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Bengaluru street vendors fighting to stay in business amid LPG crisis

As the LPG crisis drags on, many are shrinking menus, scaling back on quality, or shutting shop
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 21:47 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 21:47 IST
Bengaluru newsstreet vendorsMetrolife

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