Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Student accuses mobile shop owner, assistant of sexual harassment

A senior police officer said the complainant, a resident of Kundalahalli, had visited a shop named CELAP to get her phone repaired.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 21:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 April 2026, 21:24 IST
Bengaluru newsCrimeSexual Harassment

Follow us on :

Follow Us