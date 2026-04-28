<p>Bengaluru: A 21-year-old engineering student has filed a complaint alleging sexual harassment by a mobile repair shop owner and his assistant in HAL.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said the complainant, a resident of Kundalahalli, had visited a shop named CELAP to get her phone repaired.</p>.<p>The owner, Sameer, replaced the screen and retained the handset for camera repair after charging Rs 3,800.</p>.<p>When she returned a week later, Sameer allegedly made obscene remarks about her body and passed sexually explicit comments. He also allegedly claimed he had sexually abused her friend in a hotel.</p>.Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line gets 10th train.<p>On April 6, Sameer called the student at 3 am. When she did not answer, he sent WhatsApp messages containing sexually explicit and harassing content.</p>.<p>On April 25, Sameer's assistant, Naushad, began sending similar messages to her. Distressed over continuous harassment by the duo, she filed a police complaint.</p>.<p>HAL police have registered a case against both the accused and questioned them as part of the investigation, a senior police officer said.</p>