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Bengaluru student drowns in Harangi backwaters

The police identified the deceased as Sudarshan, a resident of Madurai, Tamil Nadu.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 23:04 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 23:04 IST
Bengaluru newsDrowning

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