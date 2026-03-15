<p>Suntikoppa (Kodagu district): Suntikoppa (Kodagu District), DHNS: A 22-year-old student on a tour drowned in the backwaters of Harangi reservoir near Suntikoppa on Saturday. </p>.<p>The police identified the deceased as Sudarshan, a resident of Madurai, Tamil Nadu. He was pursuing PG studies in a private college in Bengaluru. A total of 18 students from the college had come to Kodagu for a trip. The mishap occurred when they had been to backwaters in the morning. </p>.Shivakumar to meet Karnataka MPs in Delhi over Andhra Pradesh objections to Upper Krishna project on March 17.<p>The body was retrieved by a team of expert divers. Suntikoppa police have a registered a case. </p>