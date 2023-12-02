JOIN US
Bengaluru student jumps to death from sixth floor

The deceased was a native of Delhi and was doing a course related to chemical sciences, police added.
Last Updated 01 December 2023, 19:59 IST

Bengaluru: A 21-year-old student died after jumping from the sixth floor of a building inside a renowned institute in Sadashivanagar, North Bengaluru, on Friday, according to police. 

The deceased was a native of Delhi and was doing a course related to chemical sciences, police added. 

Police sources said the incident occurred around 7.10 am, and the body had been shifted to Ramaiah Hospital for post-mortem. 

Police are treating it as a suspected suicide and are investigating, a senior officer said. 

"We are waiting for his parents to reach Bengaluru. An FIR will be registered based on their statement," the officer told DH.

(Published 01 December 2023, 19:59 IST)
BengaluruBengaluru newsSuicide

