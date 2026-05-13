Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru student’s gold chain worth Rs 3 lakh goes missing at birthday bash

The student, a resident of AECS Layout, Kundalahalli, visited Kitty Ko pub on May 9 for the celebrations.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 21:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 May 2026, 21:54 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us