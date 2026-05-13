Bengaluru student’s gold chain worth Rs 3 lakh goes missing at birthday bash

<p>Bengaluru: A birthday celebration at a pub in The LaLiT Ashok hotel turned costly for a 21-year-old student, who allegedly lost a gold chain worth around Rs 3 lakh while partying with friends.</p>.<p>The student, a resident of AECS Layout, Kundalahalli, visited Kitty Ko pub on May 9 for the celebrations. Later, he realised the gold chain he was wearing was missing.</p>.<p>Suspecting theft, he lodged a complaint at the High Grounds police station, stating that the 40-gram chain went missing between 11.30 pm and 12.30 am. Police registered a case and are verifying CCTV footage.</p>