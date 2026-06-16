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Bengaluru suburban rail: First train in November 2027; luggage racks, cycle stands likely in all coaches

All 306 coaches for the 148-km project will be supplied by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 21:13 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 21:13 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newssuburban rail

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