Bengaluru suburban rail: First train in November 2027; luggage racks, cycle stands likely in all coaches

<p>Bengaluru: The first train for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> Suburban Transport Project (BSTP) is expected to arrive in November 2027, ahead of the commissioning of Corridor 2. </p>.<p>The trains — to be configured in three-, six- and nine-coach sets — will feature bench seats running along the walls, with passengers facing the centre aisle, similar to metro trains. But unlike the metro, these stainless steel coaches will likely have luggage racks under or above the seats, along with cycle stands. </p>.<p>All 306 coaches for the 148-km project will be supplied by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai. </p>.Bengaluru suburban rail: Fresh tenders floated for Corridor 4, third for double-decker stretch.<p>On May 6, project implementation agency Bengaluru Integrated Rail Infrastructure Development Enterprise Limited (Bi-RIDE) issued the work order to ICF for supplying 153 coaches for Corridors 2 and 4. </p>.<p>The contract includes obtaining statutory approvals from the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO). The trains will use 25kV overhead traction, like Indian Railways rakes. </p>.<p>"The first (prototype) train will arrive by November 2027. Thereafter, three trains (of three coaches each) will arrive every month," Bi-RIDE Managing Director Lakshman Singh told <em>DH</em>. "We plan to open the first line in December 2028 and will have enough trains by then. Initially, three-coach trains will run at a peak-hour frequency of five minutes to make the service reliable and attract passengers." </p>.<p>Passenger amenities like luggage racks and bicycle stands will be finalised once the design and technical specificiations covering braking, propulsion systems, coach weight and other details are decided, he added. </p>.First T-girder cast for Huskur station on Bengaluru suburban rail line.<p>A second Bi-RIDE official said each three-coach trainset would have a crush load of 1,000, the maximum number of people it can carry at a time. </p>.<p>The trains will cost Rs 4,270.30 crore, with the state government and the railways sharing the cost equally. The state granted an exemption under Section 4(g) of the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements Act to procure the coaches from ICF without floating tenders. </p>.<p>The Railway Board has given in-principle clearance for cost-sharing but Union Cabinet approval is pending. Singh said that would happen in due course. </p>.<p>The second official said that since the ICF is a government agency, it would not be issued a Letter of Acceptance (LoA). An MoU will be signed instead. Orders for the remaining 153 coaches for Corridors 1 and 3 will be placed later, he added. </p>.<p>Meanwhile, Bi-RIDE plans to float tenders in July for the remaining 24.34-km section of Corridor 4 (Heelalige-Rajanukunte, 46.88 km). Tenders for another 22.54-km section, floated in May, will be opened on June 29, sources said.</p>.<p>Contracts for two packages on Corridor 2 (Baiyappanahalli-Chikkabanavara, 25.01 km) have been awarded to PJB Engineers Pvt Ltd and the PJB-CVCC joint venture. </p>.<p>The tender for the remaining package — a 7.795-km elevated line between Benniganahalli and Shettihalli, including a 1.11-km double-decker section — was re-floated after only NCC Ltd submitted a bid. </p>.<p>Bi-RIDE plans to float tenders for the crucial Corridor 1 (KSR Bengaluru-Devanahalli/Airport, 49.9 km) between November 2026 and February 2027 once 90% of land acquisition is completed, Singh said. </p>.<p>"Revenue authorities are currently conducting the JMC (Joint Measurement Certificate) survey. Land acquisition takes about a year as eight notifications have to be issued, with stipulated time gaps," he explained. </p>.<p>Bi-RIDE aims to open Corridor 2 by December 2028 and Corridor 4 by June 2029. The deadline for Corridor 1 and Corridor 3 (Kengeri-Whitefield, 35.52 km) is March 2030. </p>.<p><strong>Depot tender</strong> </p>.<p>On June 12, Bi-RIDE floated tenders to build the train maintenance depot at Soladevanahalli at an estimated cost of Rs 200.03 crore and a 24-month deadline. The depot will receive the prototype and serve both corridors 2 and 4. </p>.<p>Located close to the proposed Peripheral Ring Road (PRR), the depot will have six stabling lines, six inspection, and four repair lines. </p>