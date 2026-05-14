Bengaluru suburban rail: Fresh tenders floated for Corridor 4, third for double-decker stretch

<p>Bengaluru: Authorities have floated fresh tenders for the Bengaluru Suburban Transport Project's (BSTP) Corridor 4 and the double-decker stretch of Corridor 2. </p><p>Fresh tenders have been called for constructing a 7.795-km elevated line between Benniganahalli and Shettihalli, including a 1.11-km double-decker section, a double-decker station at Mathikere and other works on Corridor 2. These works will cost Rs 671.64 crore. June 29 is the last date to submit bids, and the completion deadline is 24 months. </p><p>The double-decker — the project's first — will feature a flyover on the lower deck and suburban railway tracks above it along Mohankumar Road between Mathikere and Yeshwantpur in northern Bengaluru. </p><p>This double-decker will be part of the Lottegollahalli-Yeshwanthpur section of Corridor 2, also known as the Mallige Line, connecting Benniganahalli to Chikkabanavara over 25.01 km.</p><p>Tenders for Corridor 4, also known as the Kanaka Line (Heelalige-Rajanukunte, 46.88 km), have been refloated in two packages: a) a 12.6-km at-grade section between Heelalige and Bellandur with a 730-day completion timeline; and b) 9.8 km of at-grade and elevated tracks between Benniganahalli and Jakkur. The at-grade section spans 6.259 km, and the elevated section spans 3.681 km. </p><p>Additionally, tenders have been floated for constructing four road overbridges, one road underbridge, along with service roads and drains to eliminate five level crossings along Corridor 4. The cost is estimated at Rs 109.16 crore with a 548-day timeline.</p>.BDA plans four-lane elevated corridor, rotary flyover at Mehkri Circle.<p>Bi-RIDE floated fresh tenders for Corridor 4 after L&T Ltd pulled out of the previous contract in July 2025, citing land hurdles and other issues. The company had also terminated the Mallige Line contract. It demanded a total of Rs 505 crore in claims. Tenders for the remaining sections of Corridor 4 will be floated later, according to officials. </p><p>In November 2025, Bi-RIDE invited tenders in three packages to complete the Mallige Line's pending work. While bid formalities have been completed in two packages, a Letter of Award (LoA) has yet to be submitted to the lowest bidder. The 7.795-km stretch, part of package 1, has been floated for the third time reportedly because only one company participated in the second tender. </p><p>Bi-RIDE aims to open Corridor 2 by December 2028, Corridor 4 by June 2029, Corridor 1 (KSR Bengaluru-Devanahalli/Airport, 49.9 km) and Corridor 3 (Kengeri-Whitefield, 35.52 km) by March 2030.</p>