Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru suburban rail: Fresh tenders floated for Corridor 4, third for double-decker stretch

The double-decker will feature a flyover on the lower deck and suburban railway tracks above it along Mohankumar Road between Mathikere and Yeshwantpur in northern Bengaluru.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 17:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 May 2026, 17:49 IST
BengaluruIndiaKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us