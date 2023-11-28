Bengaluru suburban rail: Vaishnaw flags 'serious issues of technical capabilities' in K-RIDE

Bengaluru: The railways is fully committed to the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project (BSRP), Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday, but underscored that it's a "technically challenging" project.

The 149-km BSRP is under construction and will have four lines: Sampige, Mallige, Parijata and Kanaka. It is being constructed by Railway Infrastructure Development Company Karnataka (K-RIDE), a joint venture of the state government and the railways.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi set a 40-month deadline for the project in June 2022, Vaishnaw didn't commit to a specific timeline. He only stated that the project needed "utmost" focus and would not suffer "because of politics". He promised to review it from time to time.

"It's very important for a global city like Bengaluru... Whatever gaps are there, we will fill them," he said at a press conference on Monday after holding a review meeting on the project.

In response to a question from DH about the railways delaying approvals, Vaishnaw said that since the project was "technically challenging", there was no room for errors during the design stage.

"I have seen the DPR (Detailed Project Report). There can't be any shortcuts. If the DPR is being returned (by the railways), it's only because of technical reasons," he said.

To another question, he said there was a serious issue with the technical capabilities within K-RIDE.

Vaishnaw promised that foreign funding for the project would be tied up by the end of this year. K-RIDE has sought an €800 million loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the German investment bank KfW.

Asked about the appointment of a full-time managing director to K-RIDE, he said he would take up the matter with the state government.