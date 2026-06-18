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Bengaluru: Surprise inspection finds waste collection auto tippers marked present despite being absent

BNCC Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar, who visited the auto-merging point near Wheeler Town flyover early on Thursday, found that only 21 of the 32 registered auto tippers were physically present.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 19:20 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 19:20 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakawaste collection

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