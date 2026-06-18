Bengaluru: Surprise inspection finds waste collection auto tippers marked present despite being absent

<p>Bengaluru: A surprise inspection conducted by the Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC) commissioner has uncovered widespread irregularities in the attendance marking of waste collection auto tippers.</p>.<p>BNCC Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar, who visited the auto-merging point near Wheeler Town flyover early on Thursday, found that only 21 of the 32 registered auto tippers were physically present.</p>.<p>"However, verification of the online attendance records revealed that 24 autos had been marked as operational in the app, despite only 21 being present. This indicated that attendance had been falsely marked for three autos through misuse of technology. The remaining vehicles were absent. It was also observed that some autos did not have helper staff, and none of the workers were wearing safety gloves,” a BNCC statement said.</p>.Krishna Byre Gowda to review garbage crisis amid rising complaints in Bengaluru.<p>Kumar also constituted three inspection teams to assess the situation at auto-merging points near Chicken Road, Kempegowda Layout, and KHB Colony.</p>.<p>The commissioner’s team and the other inspection teams found that, at several locations, less than 50% of the vehicles marked for duty were actually present. The surprise inspection was conducted following repeated public complaints.</p>.<p>During the inspection, officials reviewed the attendance of waste collection vehicles, punctuality of operations, staff performance and supervision by ward marshals. Based on the findings, Kumar described the lapses as serious negligence of duty and misuse of the attendance system. He directed officials to immediately remove the ward marshals from duty.</p>.<p>Auto-merging points are geo-mapped, and attendance is required to be recorded through a mobile application by scanning a QR code within a 150-metre radius of the designated location. However, officials found that attendance was being marked using QR codes even when vehicles were not physically present.</p>.<p>“Such irregularities have resulted in attendance being recorded despite vehicles not operating, thereby, affecting the efficiency of door-to-door waste collection services. Irresponsibility, misconduct or any form of malpractice in public service will not be tolerated,” Kumar said.</p>.<p>Officials have been instructed to take immediate measures to ensure transparency, punctuality and accountability in waste collection services.</p>