Bengaluru: Suspecting affair, man attacks wife with machete; arrested   

Bengaluru: A 37-year-old man has been arrested for assaulting his wife with a machete following her alleged involvement with another man, police officials said on Tuesday.
On Monday, Sheikh Mujib attacked 28-year-old Nigar with a machete between 6.45 pm and 7 pm behind OMEGA Healthcare, Murgeshpalya, on Wind Tunnel Road. Nigar sustained injuries and was admitted to a local hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.
Jeevan Bima Nagar police launched a probe and arrested Mujib. During questioning, Mujib told the police that they got married six years ago and were living separately for the last six months. “During this period, Nigar had an affair with another man named Salim, which led to (Mujib) attacking her with a weapon,” an investigator said.
The police have booked Mujib under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder). Investigations are on.
(Published 20 February 2024, 20:43 IST)