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Bengaluru: SVN Memorial Music Fest returns with seven concerts

Celebrating Carnatic and Hindustani classical music, the annual festival this year will happen on four Saturdays, featuring performances by seven artistes.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 23:50 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 23:50 IST
BengaluruKarnatakamusic festivalHindustani music

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