<p>Bengaluru: The 26th edition of the SVN Memorial Annual Music Festival and National Award Presentation Ceremony will be held from March 28 to April 18 at SVN Memorial Hall, Nettigere.</p>.<p>Celebrating Carnatic and Hindustani classical music, the annual festival this year will happen on four Saturdays, featuring performances by seven artistes.</p>.<p>Since its inception in 2001, the festival has hosted eminent musicians such as TV Gopalakrishnan, Bombay Jayashri, and the Mysore Brothers.</p>.<p>Over the years, legendary artistes, including MS Subbulakshmi, Pandit Jasraj, and the musical duo Bombay Sisters, have been honoured with the S V Narayanaswamy Rao Memorial National Award.</p>.<p>This year, Padma Bhushan awardee Sudha Ragunathan will receive the award during the inaugural ceremony. She will also present the opening concert.</p>.<p>Vocalists Anjali Sriram and MS Sheela will perform on April 4, while vocalist Shri Hari Bhat and veena artiste Anuradha Madhusudhan will take the stage on April 11. The concluding concert on April 18 will feature vocalists Roopa Srikanth and Sangeeta Katti.</p>.<p>Managing trustee Rama Prasad SN said that to attract newer audiences, artistes are increasingly experimenting with innovative formats, including fusion of Hindustani and Carnatic music.</p>.<p>Shuttle van services will be provided in groups from the Silk Institute Metro Station to the venue.</p>.<p>Entry is free. Call 9886088869 for details.</p>