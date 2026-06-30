Bengaluru targets 100% stray dog sterilisation coverage in three years: Minister Krishna Byre Gowda

<p>Bengaluru, Jun 30 (PTI) Karnataka Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Tuesday directed officials to prepare a comprehensive action plan to achieve 100 per cent ABC coverage across the GBA within the next three years.</p>.<p>As part of the plan, he asked officials to double the city's annual stray dog sterilisation capacity from 45,000 to 90,000.</p>.<p>Addressing the media after reviewing animal welfare and urban greening initiatives, the Greater Bengaluru development minister said that despite over two decades of Animal Birth Control implementation and an expenditure of nearly Rs 42 crore over the past five years, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> continues to face a significant stray dog problem.</p>.<p>He said around 8.8 lakh dogs have undergone sterilisation since 2007, yet the stray dog population remains high, underlining the need for a more effective, mission-mode strategy.</p>.'Can't remain oblivious to harsh ground realities': Supreme Court dismisses pleas challenging order on relocation, sterilisation of stray dogs.<p>To achieve the three-year target, the minister directed officials to expand the city's ABC capacity by expanding infrastructure, engaging more implementing agencies, appointing additional veterinarians on contract and encouraging participation from experienced organisations across Karnataka and the country.</p>.<p>According to a statement issued by the minister's office, Gowda also announced an urban greening programme under which 64,130 saplings will be planted across Bengaluru during the current financial year.</p>.<p>"Every municipal corporation has been directed to prepare a comprehensive plantation plan with active participation from citizens and resident welfare associations, while ensuring the long-term maintenance and survival of the saplings," he said.</p>.<p>RWAs will be given priority in identifying plantation sites and requesting saplings, with assistant engineers designated as nodal officers to monitor implementation, he added.</p>.<p>Expressing concern over poor accountability in previous plantation drives, the minister noted that while official records indicate nearly 20 lakh saplings have been planted since 2008, the ongoing tree census suggests only about 11 lakh trees currently exist.</p>.<p>He directed officials to maintain complete documentation and accountability for every sapling planted going forward.</p>.Supreme Court modifies order, says stray dogs to be released after sterilisation, immunisation.<p>The minister instructed officials to strictly adhere to prescribed scientific planting standards and ensure proper monitoring of plantation work.</p>.<p>"Citizens have been encouraged to report hazardous trees, dried branches and other tree-related safety concerns through the 'Sahaya' application. The online platform will enable time-bound disposal of complaints while allowing citizens to track their status," it said.</p>.<p>Clarifying the ongoing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/footpath">footpath</a> clearance drive, the minister said the exercise was aimed at improving pedestrian safety and was not intended to displace street vendors.</p>.<p>According to him, restrictions on vending apply only to about 20 per cent of major roads where pedestrian movement is severely affected, while vending continues to be permitted on the remaining roads.</p>.<p>He urged shop owners to voluntarily remove illegal encroachments from footpaths, failing which action would be taken in accordance with the law. </p>