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Bengaluru targets 100% stray dog sterilisation coverage in three years: Minister Krishna Byre Gowda

As part of the plan, he asked officials to double the city's annual stray dog sterilisation capacity from 45,000 to 90,000.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 16:37 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 16:37 IST
BengaluruKarnataka Newsplantationstray dogKrishna Byre GowdaFootpathsterilisation

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