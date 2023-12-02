Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023 concludes with 3.16 crore online reach, 50K footfall

During the summit, the Government of Karnataka (GoK) signed three MoUs with ecosystem partners. The US-India Business Council and the Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS), Gok signed an MoU to bolster collaboration and communication channels. An MoU with Swissnex was also signed to onboard Gok on the Indo Swiss Innovation Platform that aligns the country in 3 focus areas – health, sustainability and digital transformation. Lastly, an MoU was signed between Opportunities New Brunswick (ONB) and the Association of Biotechnology LED Enterprises (ABLE) which is aimed towards fostering technology and technology based foreign direct investment.