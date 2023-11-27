Bengaluru Tech Summit starts Wednesday, 20,000 attendees expected

One session that attendees are looking forward to is a fireside chat between Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy and Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath that will dive into the leadership principles that have forged the city’s tech landscape through the lens of veteran leaders and young entrepreneurs. Other stalwarts of India’s business landscape that will mark their attendance include Rishad Premji, Dr Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Kris Gopalakrishnan, to name a few.