<p>Bengaluru: A 37-year-old tech professional lost Rs 7.22 lakh to a cyber fraud after clicking on a fake traffic fine link and installing a malicious mobile application. </p>.<p>The victim, a resident of Electronics City, received a message on March 26, stating that a traffic violation fine of Rs 1,120 had been imposed.</p>.<p>The message included a link to check the fine details. </p>.<p>Believing the message, he clicked the link and was prompted to download an application resembling the mParivahan app. He had recently purchased a new car and had been using the official app for vehicle-related services, which made the message appear credible. </p>.<p>After installing the application, it behaved suspiciously and disappeared.</p>.<p>Shortly thereafter, he began receiving multiple transaction alerts on his phone. </p>.<p>On checking, he found that several unauthorised transactions had been carried out using his credit card on various online platforms, resulting in a total loss of Rs 7.22 lakh. </p>.<p>The victim told <span class="italic">DH</span> his credit card had a limit of around Rs 12 lakh. The bank later blocked the card after detecting suspicious transactions, preventing further misuse. </p>.<p>Based on a complaint, the Electronics City police have registered a case and suspect that fraudsters used a phishing link and malware to steal the victim’s card details and undertake the transactions. </p>