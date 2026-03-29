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Bengaluru techie clicks on fake traffic fine link, loses Rs 7.2 lakh

The victim, a resident of Electronics City, received a message on March 26, stating that a traffic violation fine of Rs 1,120 had been imposed.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 20:57 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 20:57 IST
BengaluruKarnatakascamCyber crimeonline scamElectronic city

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