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Bengaluru techie dies by suicide; husband, in-laws booked for dowry harassment

After marriage, Bhuvaneshwari allegedly faced mental and physical harassment from her husband and his family over demands for more money.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 21:43 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 21:43 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsSuicidedowryTechie

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