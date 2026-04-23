<p>Bengaluru: A 29-year-old software engineer died by suicide following alleged dowry harassment by her husband and in-laws in JP Nagar 8th Phase, police said.</p>.<p>Bhuvaneshwari, a native of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a>, allegedly hanged herself in her flat on Monday afternoon. She was married to software engineer Harish Kumar. The couple has a one-year-old child.</p>.<p>Police said the couple married four years ago with the consent of both families after being in a relationship. At the time of marriage, her family spent Rs 25 lakh, including Rs 3 lakh on gold.</p>.Man kills wife, dies by suicide over family dispute in Bengaluru.<p>After marriage, Bhuvaneshwari allegedly faced mental and physical harassment from her husband and his family over demands for more money.</p>.<p>A few months ago, Kumar moved back to Tamil Nadu, while Bhuvaneshwari lived with her parents and child in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru#google_vignette">Bengaluru</a>. He had also been pressuring her for divorce and had not visited even when their child was unwell.</p>.<p>Based on a complaint from her father Anbalagan, Thalaghattapura police registered a case of dowry harassment against Kumar, his mother Kartigaivalli and brother Rakesh Kumar. </p> <p>Further investigation is underway.</p>.<p><em>(If you are in distress or having suicidal tendencies, please reach out to these 24/7 helplines: KIRAN 1800-599-0019 or Arogya Sahayavani at 104)</em></p>