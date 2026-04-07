<p>Balehonnur (Chikkamagaluru dist): A 27-year-old software engineer working in Bengaluru drowned in Bhadra river near Balehonnur on Sunday. The deceased is Abhishek, hailing from Gadag.</p>.<p>Abhishek, with eight friends, arrived here for a friend's wedding and they were all staying in a homestay. They were watching sunset sitting on a rock. Abhishek attempted to venture into the river for a swim, when he lost balance and fell into the water. </p>.Bengaluru techie drowns in Cauvery river near Srirangapatna.<p>Police, fire and emergency service personnel, Tangavelu from Holebagilu and Chandrashekar Rai from Khandya, undertook search operations. The body was retrieved on Monday.</p>