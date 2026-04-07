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27-year-old Bengaluru techie drowns in Balenhonnur

The techie attempted to venture into the river for a swim, when he lost balance and fell into the water.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 00:19 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 00:19 IST
India NewsBengaluruDrowningdeadTechie

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