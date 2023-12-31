JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru techie falls to death from 33rd floor

A 27-year-old software engineer fell to his death from the 33rd floor of an apartment complex allegedly under the influence of alcohol, police said on Saturday. 
Last Updated 30 December 2023, 20:45 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: A 27-year-old software engineer fell to his death from the 33rd floor of an apartment complex allegedly under the influence of alcohol, police said on Saturday. 

Deepanshu Sharma, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh, was found dead in Pashmina Apartment in Battarahalli, under the KR Puram Police station limits, at around 7 am on Friday.

Police sources said that Sharma had partied at his friend’s apartment and had a few drinks the previous night.

In the early hours of Friday, friends thought that Sharma might've returned to his home in Kodigehalli, near Ayyappa Nagar, as they couldn’t find him. “Sharma's friends were inside the room when the incident occurred,” an investigating officer said. “It is still yet to be established how the young man fell.”

The KR Puram police were informed of the body at around 7.10 am and by 7.45 am the body was moved for autopsy.  

“The young man had no reputation of substance addiction and used to look after his father after his retirement,” the investigating officer said.

Based on a complaint by Sharma’s father, who is a retired Air Force officer, the KR Puram police have registered an Unnatural Death Report. 

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 30 December 2023, 20:45 IST)
BengaluruBengaluru news

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT