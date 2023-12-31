Bengaluru techie falls to death from 33rd floor

Bengaluru: A 27-year-old software engineer fell to his death from the 33rd floor of an apartment complex allegedly under the influence of alcohol, police said on Saturday.
Deepanshu Sharma, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh, was found dead in Pashmina Apartment in Battarahalli, under the KR Puram Police station limits, at around 7 am on Friday.
Police sources said that Sharma had partied at his friend’s apartment and had a few drinks the previous night.
In the early hours of Friday, friends thought that Sharma might've returned to his home in Kodigehalli, near Ayyappa Nagar, as they couldn’t find him. “Sharma's friends were inside the room when the incident occurred,” an investigating officer said. “It is still yet to be established how the young man fell.”
The KR Puram police were informed of the body at around 7.10 am and by 7.45 am the body was moved for autopsy.
“The young man had no reputation of substance addiction and used to look after his father after his retirement,” the investigating officer said.
Based on a complaint by Sharma’s father, who is a retired Air Force officer, the KR Puram police have registered an Unnatural Death Report.