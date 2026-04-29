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Bengaluru techie loses Rs 11.5 lakh to Facebook travel scam

The 33-year-old victim from Thanisandra told police that she discovered the page of 'Jetha Iccha Setha Jai Travels and Events' when browsing through Facebook.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 20:43 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 20:43 IST
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