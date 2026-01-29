Menu
Bengaluru techie loses Rs 2.32 lakh after clicking fake traffic challan link

He clicked the link and a web page opened, seeking payment details to clear the Rs 500 fine. He entered his credit card information and soon Rs 2,32,272 was debited.
Last Updated : 28 January 2026, 20:54 IST
Published 28 January 2026, 20:54 IST
Bengaluru newsCyber fraudTechie

