<p>Bengaluru: A software engineer in eastern Bengaluru lost Rs 2.32 lakh after entering his credit card details on a fake website to clear a non-existent traffic challan of Rs 500.</p><p>Whitefield Cybercrime Police registered an FIR on January 27 after a complaint from the 57-year-old victim.</p><p>The techie, from Whitefield, told police that on January 26, he received a text message claiming he had a pending traffic challan of Rs 500. The message included the link http://pasnahan.top/ins.</p><p>He clicked the link and a web page opened, seeking payment details to clear the Rs 500 fine. He entered his credit card information and soon Rs 2,32,272 was debited.</p>.<p>Realising he had been cheated, he approached the police.</p>.<p>A case was registered and an investigation is underway. Police reiterated they do not send such messages seeking clearance of challans.</p>