<p>Bengaluru: A software engineer from northeast Bengaluru lost Rs 8.14 lakh after falling for a fake job offer in the Netherlands.</p>.<p>The 36-year-old, from Thanisandra, received an email on Mar 11 about a job offer. The fraudsters projected that the Dutch Embassy had officialised his visa and work permits. The techie was told that he would have to make several payments for work permits, travel charges, bank account opening, etc. The victim transferred Rs 8,14,952 to the scamsters in multiple transactions till April 7. </p>.Bengaluru: Work finally begins on BSK skywalk.<p class="bodytext">Once the money was transferred, the scamsters stopped all communications. Realising that he had been cheated, the victim approached the police.</p>