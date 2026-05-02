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Bengaluru techie loses Rs 8.14 lakh in Netherlands job fraud

The 36-year-old, from Thanisandra, received an email on Mar 11 about a job offer.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 21:12 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 21:12 IST
Bengaluru newsFraudTechie

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