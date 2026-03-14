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Bengaluru teen dies after falling from abandoned resort while making reel

While his friends were standing on the ground, Nishanth reportedly climbed atop a dilapidated structure and asked them to take his photos.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 17:58 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 17:58 IST
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