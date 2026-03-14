<p>Bengaluru: A 15-year-old boy died after falling from an abandoned building while reportedly attempting a photoshoot with friends in Annapurneshwarinagar.</p><p>The deceased has been identified as Nishanth, a resident of Jnanabharathi.</p><p>A senior police officer said that the incident occurred around 5.30 pm on Friday when Nishanth along with his two friends had gone to an abandoned Ranya Resort, which has been lying unused for nearly 15 years, for a photoshoot. While his friends were standing on the ground, Nishanth reportedly climbed atop a dilapidated structure and asked them to take his photos. </p><p>He was walking reverse to make reels and lost balance and fell from a height of about 40 feet, sustaining severe injuries. His friends rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.</p>.15-year-old boy found dead under mysterious circumstances in Belthangady . <p>Based on a complaint filed by victim's father Sri Harsha, Annapoorneshwari Nagar police have registered a case of unnatural death and further investigation is on.</p><p>Nishanth had written class 10 exams a week ago. He was active in social media accounts by posting reels and his personal photos, the police added.</p>