Bengaluru teen loses Rs 12 lakh in online job fraud  

Bengaluru: An 18-year-old fell victim to an online job fraud, losing over Rs 12 lakh after transferring the sum from the bank accounts of his mother and grandmother.
The police complaint stated that the victim, Kiran R (name changed), a resident of Doddamavalli in central Bengaluru, was lured by scamsters over 10 days.
On February 2, Kiran received a text message on WhatsApp about a part-time job. He told the police that the message described earning money by posting online reviews of hotels and restaurants, among other tasks.
Intrigued, Kiran engaged with the scamsters, who invited him to join groups on Telegram. Subsequently, the crooks allegedly assigned him tasks for which he received returns, as per the victim's complaint.
Digital wallets
The scamsters then convinced the 18-year-old that he could earn more by completing "prepaid" tasks, displaying alleged earnings in digital wallets, keeping Kiran hooked.
As per the FIR, between February 2 and 12, Kiran wired Rs 12,24,000 from his grandmother’s Canara Bank account and his mother’s State Bank of India account to the scamsters, without their knowledge. Police are investigating how he managed to transfer the money without their knowledge.
However, when the scamsters demanded more money as Kiran attempted to withdraw from the whole deal, he realised the con and informed his parents.
Based on the complaint, the Central Cyber, Economic, and Narcotics (CEN) crime police have registered a case under Section 66D (punishment for cheating by personation using computer resources) of the Information Technology (IT) Act, and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Investigations are on, the police said.