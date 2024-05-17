Bengaluru teenager’s AI art sale ignites debate

SOCIAL MEDIA SHUNS AI ART



After Ashok Reddy posted on X about the success of his first-ever art stall on Church Street, he was met with severe criticism. ‘Please support real artists, instead of buying stolen art’, ‘Selling framed AI art… how pathetic’, and ‘AI art is stolen art, it is not yours to sell’, were some of the responses Ashok received.



However, the 19-year-old is not deterred by the criticism. “This criticism is not coming from actual artists. These are just random online folk. In fact, I have received immense support from the actual creative minds online,” he tells Metrolife.