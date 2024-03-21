JOIN US
Music during azan row: FIR filed against Tejasvi Surya, other BJP MPs for protest in Bengaluru

A shopkeeper was thrashed in Bengaluru and activists claimed it was because he was playing the Hanuman Chalisa too loudly.
Last Updated 21 March 2024, 10:52 IST

An FIR was lodged by Bengaluru's Halasuru Gate police against BJP leaders Tejasvi Surya, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, party MP P C Mohan and 41 others, over the protests that erupted after a shopkeeper was assaulted in the city.

The FIR was lodged under IPC Sections 143, 149, 188, 283, 290 and 268, ANI reported.

Surya and other party members held a protest after a shopkeeper was assaulted for playing music loudly during azan. Activists claimed that he was playing the Hanuman Chalisa.

Police however said that the argument began over 'loud sounds on speaker'.

On March 19, several protestors gathered at the narrow Nagarthpet street in Central Bengaluru to "chant the Hanuman Chalisa and show solidarity with the Hindu community".

As the situation became tense, cops arrived and BJP leaders, including Surya, were detained following protests.

More to follow...

BengaluruBengaluru newsTejasvi Surya

