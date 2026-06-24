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Bengaluru: Tejasvi Surya seeks white paper on pothole spending, flags delays in metro projects

He also urged the government to develop a real-time dashboard to track infrastructure projects.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 01:02 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 01:02 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsNamma MetroTejasvi SuryaPothole

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