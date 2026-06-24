Bengaluru: Tejasvi Surya seeks white paper on pothole spending, flags delays in metro projects

<p>Bengaluru: BJP MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tejasvi-surya">Tejasvi Surya</a> on Tuesday demanded that the state government publish a white paper on expenditure incurred on pothole repairs in Bengaluru over the last three years, alleging that repeated announcements and allocations have not translated into visible improvements on the ground.</p>.<p>He also urged the government to develop a real-time dashboard to track infrastructure projects.</p>.<p>Addressing a press conference, the Bangalore South MP said thousands of crores had been spent on filling potholes, yet commuters continued to face damaged and pothole-ridden roads.</p>.<p>Citing National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, he claimed that 50 to 60 people had died in pothole-related incidents in recent years and questioned why detailed information on road works had not been made public.</p>.Krishna Byre Gowda blames mismanaged metro sites for Bengaluru's 'visual disfigurement'.<p>"As taxpayers, citizens have the right to know who is carrying out what work and at what cost,” Surya said, adding that the white paper should be released within 30 days.</p>.<p>The demand comes days after Surya wrote to Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda seeking greater transparency in road spending.</p>.<p>In the letter, he noted that the government’s earlier deadline to make Bengaluru pothole-free had lapsed, and that a fresh six-month timeline had been announced along with an additional Rs 2,000-crore allocation for road upgrades.</p>.<p>Surya also accused the government of resorting to “announcement management” and “deadline management” instead of ensuring durable road infrastructure.</p>.<p>He further demanded the creation of a live dashboard for the five newly formed city corporations within 60 days, displaying street-wise details of ongoing works, deadlines, defect liability periods, and the names of contractors and engineers responsible for each project.</p>.'Where is the pillar? Am I blind?': Krishna Byre Gowda fumes over slow work on Bengaluru airport metro line.<p>The MP also alleged delays in Bengaluru’s metro expansion, noting that no new construction work has begun in the past four-and-a-half years.</p>.<p><strong>Orange Line</strong> </p>.<p>Referring to the proposed Orange Line, he said that although the Centre approved the project two years ago, construction had not started and tenders were yet to be floated.</p>.<p>Taking exception to the functioning of the Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Ltd (B-SMILE), Surya alleged that some proposed projects were based on reports prepared by a blacklisted firm. He also said nearly 30 projects in the city remain incomplete, while new projects are being announced without adequately empowering the Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA), which is meant to vet projects scientifically.</p>