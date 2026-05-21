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Bengaluru test pilot becomes first Indian SETP fellow

He went on to fly all variants of the MiG-21, became one of the few pilots qualified on the MiG-21 Bis FR, and later commanded No 15 Squadron during its final phase operating the aircraft.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 00:08 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 00:08 IST
BengaluruKarnatakapilot

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