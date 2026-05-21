Bengaluru test pilot becomes first Indian SETP fellow

<p>Bengaluru: Group Captain Kolal Krishnamurthy Venugopal has become the first Indian test pilot to be elected a Fellow of the Society of Experimental Test Pilots (SETP), marking a moment of global recognition for Indian military aviation.</p>.<p>The SETP is an international organisation that aims to promote air safety and contribute to aeronautical advancements.</p>.<p>The honour caps a flying career that has spanned fighter operations, prototype development and experimental flight testing across nearly every major indigenous fixed-wing aircraft programme in India over the last three decades.</p>.<p>Commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in December 1989, Venugopal began his career flying the MiG-21. The aircraft would shape much of his early service, including a dramatic engine flameout in February 1993 that forced him to eject from a MiG-21 Bis as a young officer.</p>.<p>He went on to fly all variants of the MiG-21, became one of the few pilots qualified on the MiG-21 Bis FR, and later commanded No 15 Squadron during its final phase operating the aircraft.</p>.<p>“I was fortunate because when I got qualified as a test pilot. The Kargil War happened in 1999. Also, around the same time, India was embarking on development-led growth in the aerospace sector. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) was at the forefront of D&D-led growth in the aerospace sector by handling critical national programs. This provided me with the opportunity to do prototype work,” Venugopal told <span class="italic">DH</span>. </p>.<p>Since graduating from the Indian Air Force Test Pilots School in 1999, among Venugopal’s most significant contributions was the Saras light transport aircraft programme. In May 2004, during the prototype’s maiden flight, the aircraft suffered multiple system failures soon after take-off. Venugopal, who captained the flight, recovered the aircraft safely and landed it without incident. He was later awarded the Vayu Sena Medal for the feat.</p>.<p>“As a test pilot, our role is vast and unique. We have many shoes to fill — we’re part design, audit, inspection and certification. It’s not a cut-and-dry role. It extends into every aspect of development... It requires motivation and perseverance,” he shared </p>.<p>Following his voluntary retirement from the IAF in 2016, Venugopal joined HAL as a test pilot. He’s currently serving as the Executive Director and Chief Test Pilot.</p>