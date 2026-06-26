Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: The homes they longed to return to

Stories of loss and longing from Partition also resonate with some families in Bengaluru.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 22:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 June 2026, 22:20 IST
BengaluruKarnataka Newspartition

Follow us on :

Follow Us