Bengaluru: The homes they longed to return to

<p>Imtiaz Ali’s latest film, ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’, has reignited conversations about the lasting trauma of Partition. At its centre is an elderly man with dementia who is haunted by a promise he made to the woman he loved in Sargodha, now in Pakistan. The riots of 1947 forced them apart, but he had vowed to return.</p>.<p>Stories of loss and longing from Partition also resonate with some families in Bengaluru. Unlike the film’s protagonist, who keeps his grief buried until his final days, the elders in these families did speak about Partition, but never in much detail. The memories were too painful to revisit, and with time, many details had also faded. They would repeat that they were simply grateful to have survived.</p>.<p><strong>Heirloom and food</strong></p>.<p>Manya (name changed) recalls a wish her maternal great-grandmother repeated until her death at 40. “She wanted to see her haveli (mansion) in Peshawar and recover jewellery she had wrapped in a muslin cloth, tied into a ball and buried near a mango tree in their backyard. She remembered the exact spot,” says the 23-year-old. </p>.Many still facing brunt of 1947 partition horror: Shah.<p>Manya learnt about her family’s past when she was around eight. After she said she wanted to be a princess, her mother smiled and said, “You technically were. Your great-grandparents lived a nawabi life.” </p><p>Until then, Manya only knew of their humble beginnings in Bengaluru, where the family ran a small travelling exhibition for children. “They arrived as refugees in Jayanagar’s 3rd Block. Nobody would give them work, so they bought a merry-go-round and a wooden Ferris wheel to start over,” she says.</p>.<p>Reshma Ram Darira’s ancestors also rebuilt their lives from scratch, selling combs and hairpins at bus stands in Gujarat before finding their footing in the textile trade in Akkipet, Bengaluru. But her maternal grandmother never stopped missing her home near the Sindh river, where she and her husband prayed to Jhulelal. </p><p>“Eight of us cousins would visit her home in High Point every Saturday, and she would insist we stay back. We would laugh and ask, ‘Nani, how would we all fit in here?’ That’s when she would say, ‘My home in Sindh had large rooms. It had a kitchen with a storeroom where the ration boxes were always full’,” recalls the homemaker.</p>.<p>For Disha Sharma’s paternal grandmother, memories of Shikarpur remained vivid all her life. She spoke of Sindhi street food, especially chola dhabal (spicy chana curry served over flatbread), of streets sprinkled with rose water, and of friends who got scattered across the world as they scrambled to save their lives. </p>.<p>Her grandparents never tried to visit Pakistan because of their age, and also there was no one left there whom they knew. “So we showed them videos on YouTube. They saw the Jhulelal Temple in Nasarpur and said, ‘Same hai (It’s the same)’. They were happy,” says the entrepreneur, who resides in Sindhi Colony.</p>.<p>Akshay Kukreja’s grandparents also hailed from Shikarpur. After moving through Mumbai and Salem, the family settled in Kumara Park in the late 1960s and worked as financiers. “As Sindhis uprooted from Sindh, what they missed most was a sense of identity,” says the 30-year-old businessman.</p>.<p><strong>Many questions, but...</strong> </p>.<p>Disha says she never pressed for details about Partition. “Whenever my grandparents spoke, they spoke from the heart, and I didn’t want to interrupt the flow of emotion,” she says. Akshay, whose maternal grandmother crossed the border and is still around, says he feels hesitant to ask questions directly because "we know it was a dark time for them".</p>.<p>So these memories and wishes surfaced on different occasions: when younger family members studied Partition in school and turned to the elders with questions, when a relative came visiting, during festivals, or when news of communal tensions appeared on television.</p>.<p>While some elders spoke over sighs and in passing remarks, others burst into anger over the hard times they had fallen on, such as Sagar Kataria’s great-grandfather. A wealthy cloth merchant, he owned two properties, including one in Karachi, and remained bitter about losing everything overnight. </p><p>“As rumours of riots gained steam, he was offered one lakh rupees for the Karachi property and advised to leave. But he refused,” says the chef, whose family first settled in Guttahalli and turned to the clothing business to rebuild their lives. Like many others, his great-grandfather believed the displacement was temporary and that they would one day return home.</p>